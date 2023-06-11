Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Guardians on June 11, 2023
Jose Ramirez and Alex Bregman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros meet at Progressive Field on Sunday (first pitch at 12:40 PM ET).
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 39 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .247/.344/.397 so far this year.
- Bregman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 61 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .269/.346/.432 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Bieber Stats
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (4-3) for his 14th start of the season.
- He has nine quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- In 13 starts this season, Bieber has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 29th, 1.277 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 63rd.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 26
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|at Mets
|May. 21
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|4.2
|12
|6
|5
|4
|0
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 67 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .278/.348/.494 slash line on the season.
- Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|3
|3
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 66 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.341/.348 on the year.
- Kwan enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, four walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|2-for-7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
