On Sunday, June 11 at 12:40 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (37-28) in the series rubber match at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+120). The contest's total is listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.57 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (3-2, 3.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Astros and Guardians game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Astros win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a record of 7-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -125 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.