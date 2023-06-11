Astros vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (37-28) against the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 12:40 PM ET on June 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (3-2) will get the nod for the Astros.
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Astros have put together a 4-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).
- The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (298 total), Houston is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Hunter Brown vs Kevin Gausman
|June 7
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Chris Bassitt
|June 8
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Framber Valdez vs José Berríos
|June 9
|@ Guardians
|L 10-9
|Cristian Javier vs Logan Allen
|June 10
|@ Guardians
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Triston McKenzie
|June 11
|@ Guardians
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
|June 13
|Nationals
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Jake Irvin
|June 14
|Nationals
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Patrick Corbin
|June 15
|Nationals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 16
|Reds
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|-
|J.P. France vs Hunter Greene
