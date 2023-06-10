Panthers vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-1 in the series. The Panthers are favored (-110) against the Golden Knights (-110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Final matchup with a look at who we project to win the game.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with BetMGM.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers are 13-8-21 in overtime matchups on their way to a 42-32-8 overall record.
- In the 35 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 22-6-7 record (good for 51 points).
- The 11 times this season the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).
- Florida has scored a pair of goals in 20 games this season (3-16-1 record, seven points).
- The Panthers are 50-13-6 in the 69 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 106 points).
- In the 41 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 25-12-4 record (54 points).
- In the 58 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 39 times, and went 25-11-3 (53 points).
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 16-11-27 in matchups that have required overtime.
- Vegas has earned 55 points (24-8-7) in its 39 games decided by one goal.
- In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).
- When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 15 points (4-11-7 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 65 times, earning 122 points from those matchups (60-3-2).
- This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 22-7-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 58 points in those games.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|6th
|3.51
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|21st
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|10th
|22.8%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|23rd
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.