The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-1 in the series. The Panthers are favored (-110) against the Golden Knights (-110).

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Final matchup with a look at who we project to win the game.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 13-8-21 in overtime matchups on their way to a 42-32-8 overall record.

In the 35 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 22-6-7 record (good for 51 points).

The 11 times this season the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has scored a pair of goals in 20 games this season (3-16-1 record, seven points).

The Panthers are 50-13-6 in the 69 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 106 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 25-12-4 record (54 points).

In the 58 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 39 times, and went 25-11-3 (53 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 16-11-27 in matchups that have required overtime.

Vegas has earned 55 points (24-8-7) in its 39 games decided by one goal.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 15 points (4-11-7 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 65 times, earning 122 points from those matchups (60-3-2).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 22-7-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 58 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

