After hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Triston McKenzie) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while batting .272.

In 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.3% of his games this year, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (33.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .264 AVG .281 .352 OBP .338 .455 SLG .421 13 XBH 8 4 HR 4 19 RBI 19 15/15 K/BB 19/12 4 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings