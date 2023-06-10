Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Triston McKenzie) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while batting .272.
- In 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.3% of his games this year, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (33.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.264
|AVG
|.281
|.352
|OBP
|.338
|.455
|SLG
|.421
|13
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|19
|15/15
|K/BB
|19/12
|4
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- McKenzie (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
