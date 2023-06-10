Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (4-for-6 with two doubles) against the Guardians.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .430, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.
- In 63.9% of his 61 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 61), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has had an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 61 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.221
|AVG
|.292
|.296
|OBP
|.323
|.393
|SLG
|.467
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/8
|K/BB
|35/5
|5
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send McKenzie (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
