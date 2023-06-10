Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians host the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 38 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .248/.346/.401 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.345/.438 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Triston McKenzie Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

McKenzie Stats

Triston McKenzie heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

McKenzie Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 4 5.0 1 0 0 10 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .275/.347/.496 on the year.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 9 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 3-for-5 3 3 5 12 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 65 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 31 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.337/.348 so far this season.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 9 2-for-7 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

