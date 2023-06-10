Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (36-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-2, with the Astros securing the victory. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on June 10.

The Guardians will look to Triston McKenzie against the Astros and J.P. France (1-1).

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 3, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 games (six of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

The Astros have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Houston is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (292 total runs).

The Astros have the first-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.

