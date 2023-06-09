The Dallas Wings (4-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Mercury (1-4) on Friday, June 9 at College Park Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, Dallas defeated Phoenix 84-79 at home, with Satou Sabally (24 PTS, 10 REB, 47.1 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (17 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%) the standout performers. For the Mercury, Brittney Griner (24 PTS, 2 STL, 55.6 FG%) and Diana Taurasi (19 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 30.4 FG%, 2-14 from 3PT) were the top performers.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Sabally paces the Wings with 22.4 points per contest (third in league) and 10.6 rebounds (second in league), while also putting up 3 assists.

Ogunbowale puts up 20.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard is posting 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 8 rebounds per game.

Veronica Burton averages a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. She is also posting 5 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 34.6% from the floor.

Crystal Dangerfield is putting up 8.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -5.5 168.5

