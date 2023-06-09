The Dallas Wings (3-3) play the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023 on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Wings vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 86 Mercury 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-6.4)

Dallas (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 165.1

Wings vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has one win against the spread this year.

This season, three of Dallas' games have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by putting up 85.0 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points allowed (84.5 per contest).

Dallas ranks second-worst in the WNBA with 38.5 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in league).

The Wings have been getting things done when it comes to turnovers this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and second-best in forced turnovers per contest (15.8).

The Wings rank second-best in the WNBA with 8.7 threes per game. Conversely, they rank second-worst in the league with a 32.1% three-point percentage.

The Wings are allowing 7.8 treys per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 35.1% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Dallas has taken 63.4% two-pointers and 36.6% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 70.9% are two-pointers and 29.1% are threes.

