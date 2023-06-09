On Friday, Jose Altuve (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .240 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Altuve has had a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .167 AVG .308 .355 OBP .308 .333 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 5 RBI 1 8/7 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings