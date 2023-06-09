Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.3% of them.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Pena has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Allen (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
