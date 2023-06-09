Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Friday, Chas McCormick (.613 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.
- In 51.6% of his 31 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.1%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (35.5%), including one multi-run game.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Allen (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.76, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
