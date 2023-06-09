When the Cleveland Guardians (29-33) and Houston Astros (36-27) face off at Progressive Field on Friday, June 9, Logan Allen will get the nod for the Guardians, while the Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (-110). The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (3-2, 2.76 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 17 (53.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 17-18 (48.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians won each of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

This year, the Astros have won eight of 15 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.