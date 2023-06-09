The Los Angeles Angels (34-30) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Seattle Mariners (30-31) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels and Luis Castillo (4-3) for the Mariners.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Angels vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (4-3, 2.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels will send Ohtani (5-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits to the Houston Astros.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.014 in 12 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

In seven starts this season, Ohtani has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Mariners

The Mariners have scored 265 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .226 for the campaign with 63 home runs, 21st in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-19 with an RBI in six innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 70 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.55, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .203 batting average against him.

Castillo is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Castillo will try to build upon a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

In five of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks ninth, .976 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Luis Castillo vs. Angels

He will face an Angels offense that ranks seventh in the league with 308 total runs scored while batting .257 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .428 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 86 home runs (fifth in the league).

Castillo has thrown 5 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out six against the Angels this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.