As action in the Libema Open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Aliaksandra Sasnovich versus Liudmila Samsonova. Sasnovich has the fifth-best odds (+800) to be crowned champion at Autotron Rosmalen.

Sasnovich at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Sasnovich's Next Match

On Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET, Sasnovich will play Samsonova in the quarterfinals, after beating Greet Minnen 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Sasnovich Stats

In the Round of 16, Sasnovich won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 versus Minnen on Wednesday.

Sasnovich has not won any of her 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 17-21.

Sasnovich is 1-2 on grass over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court types), Sasnovich has played 38 matches and 23.3 games per match.

On grass, Sasnovich has played three matches over the past year, and she has totaled 25.3 games per match while winning 47.4% of games.

Over the past year, Sasnovich has been victorious in 36.0% of her return games and 62.2% of her service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sasnovich has won 67.6% of her games on serve and 28.2% on return.

