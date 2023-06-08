Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jeremy Pena (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- In 64.4% of his 59 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (28 of 59), with two or more runs six times (10.2%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|20 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|17 (53.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 42nd in WHIP (1.248), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
