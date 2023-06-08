How to Watch the Astros vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
The Houston Astros will look to Alex Bregman for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 15th in MLB action with 69 total home runs.
- Houston is 17th in MLB, slugging .399.
- The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .247 batting average.
- Houston ranks 13th in runs scored with 281 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros rank 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Houston's 3.27 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.220).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.16 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering five hits.
- Valdez is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.
- Valdez is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Corbin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Josiah Gray
