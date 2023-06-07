The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 54 hits and an OBP of .388 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 39 of 55 games this season (70.9%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (21.8%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (25.5%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 49.1% of his games this year, Alvarez has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (29.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 25 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (64.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (36.0%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (60.0%)

