Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their NBA Finals game 3 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

The teams square off again after the Heat beat the Nuggets 111-108 on Sunday. Gabe Vincent led the Heat to the victory with a team-leading 23 points. Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' loss.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Foot 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets have been racking up 116.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

The Heat have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 106.4 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points their than season average of 109.5.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3 214.5

