On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .294.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Dubon is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 76.6% of his 47 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 47 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 10 games this season, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (55.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.9%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .226 AVG .343 .234 OBP .371 .242 SLG .463 1 XBH 7 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 7/1 K/BB 9/2 1 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 25 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (80.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (64.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

