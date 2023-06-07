Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ons Jabeur are two rounds away from the championship match as they match up in the quarterfinals of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 7.

You can see Haddad Maia look to knock out Jabeur on Tennis Channel.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Ons Jabeur Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Haddad Maia vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

By taking down No. 132-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday, Haddad Maia advanced to the quarterfinals.

Haddad Maia was eliminated by Anhelina Kalinina short of the final (7-6, 6-7, 3-6) on May 16 in the quarterfinals of her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Jabeur took down No. 36-ranked Bernarda Pera, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Jabeur was eliminated in the round of 64 of her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, when she went down 1-6, 4-6 to Paula Badosa.

In the one matchup between Haddad Maia and Jabeur in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Jabeur came out on top, securing the 6-3, 6-0 win.

In two total sets, Jabeur has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Haddad Maia has won zero.

Jabeur and Haddad Maia have matched up for 15 games, and it's been Jabeur who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming 12 of them. Haddad Maia has won three games.

Haddad Maia vs. Jabeur Odds and Probabilities

Beatriz Haddad Maia Ons Jabeur +200 Odds to Win Match -250 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +900 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

