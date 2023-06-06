Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Blue Jays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 76.1% of his games this year (35 of 46), with multiple hits 14 times (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In nine games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 25 of 46 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.226
|AVG
|.343
|.234
|OBP
|.371
|.242
|SLG
|.463
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|7/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks 13th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 26th, and 12 K/9 ranks fourth.
