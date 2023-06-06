Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 58th in slugging.
- In 65.5% of his 58 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 24 games this season (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (20 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (74.1%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (4-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.76), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and fourth in K/9 (12).
