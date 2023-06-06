Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Blue Jays on June 6, 2023
Player props are available for Bo Bichette and Yordan Alvarez, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 53 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .278/.391/.582 so far this season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has collected 58 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .254/.355/.399 on the season.
- Bregman enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with a double, two home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Gausman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Gausman Stats
- The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (4-3) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 12 starts this season.
- Gausman has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks 13th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 26th, and 12 K/9 ranks fourth.
Gausman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 1
|6.2
|5
|0
|0
|11
|2
|at Twins
|May. 26
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|5
|vs. Orioles
|May. 21
|8.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Yankees
|May. 16
|7.0
|5
|3
|2
|10
|2
|at Phillies
|May. 10
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 86 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 13 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .330/.364/.517 slash line on the season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 66 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.354/.467 so far this season.
- Guerrero brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
