Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on June 5 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 75.6% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Dubon has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (53.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .226 AVG .343 .234 OBP .371 .242 SLG .463 1 XBH 7 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 7/1 K/BB 9/2 1 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 23 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (60.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings