On Monday, Kyle Tucker (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker is batting .276 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (28.1%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more RBI nine times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (19 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 31 GP 26 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings