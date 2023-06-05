The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .238.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 26 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 43), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this year (11 of 43), with two or more RBI five times (11.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 43 games (39.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 19 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings