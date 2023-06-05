How to Watch the Astros vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
Alek Manoah and Brandon Bielak are the projected starters when the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros face off on Monday at Rogers Centre.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Houston ranks 19th in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- Houston averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.24 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined 1.213 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bielak (2-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- Bielak has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- Bielak has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
