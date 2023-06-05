Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Brandon Bielak starting for the Houston Astros in the first game of a four-game series, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds. Toronto (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. A 10-run total has been set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -125 +105 10 -105 -115 -1.5 +145 -175

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Astros are 7-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a record of 4-3 when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 29 of its 59 chances.

The Astros are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 17-10 12-8 21-16 22-19 11-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.