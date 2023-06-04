Sunday's contest features the Houston Astros (35-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-30) matching up at Minute Maid Park (on June 4) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Astros.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (1-1) for the Astros and Griffin Canning (4-2) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-2.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have seven wins against the spread in their last 10 chances.

This season, the Astros have won 25 out of the 42 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 16 of its 23 games, or 69.6%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 266 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.26 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule