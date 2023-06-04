Alex Bregman and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (145 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels and Griffin Canning on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a home run and four RBI) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is hitting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
  • Bregman enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .467 with two homers.
  • Bregman has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of them.
  • Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bregman has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (39.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (15.5%).
  • He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year (28 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.176 AVG .242
.265 OBP .390
.230 SLG .455
2 XBH 7
1 HR 3
4 RBI 12
12/8 K/BB 5/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 27
20 (64.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
  • The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Canning (4-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.