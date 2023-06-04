Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Bregman and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (145 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels and Griffin Canning on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a home run and four RBI) against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- Bregman enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .467 with two homers.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of them.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (39.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (15.5%).
- He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year (28 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|20 (64.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (4-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.