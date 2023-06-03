Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .306 with four doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 64th in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 56), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (41.1%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.9% of his games this year (19 of 56), with two or more runs three times (5.4%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.