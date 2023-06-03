The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers hit the ice Saturday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

