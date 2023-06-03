Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on June 3, 2023
The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani and others in this game.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Javier Stats
- Cristian Javier (6-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 12th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.
- Javier has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Angels
|May. 10
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|11
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|8
|2
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 50 RBI (51 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .279/.391/.585 so far this year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .248/.343/.385 on the year.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has put up 58 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .262/.339/.520 so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has recorded 57 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.
- He's slashing .269/.363/.505 on the year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
