The Los Angeles Angels and Brandon Drury take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros have six wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have a 24-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.5% of those games).

Houston has a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Astros have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 57 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-28-1).

The Astros are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-13 17-10 11-7 21-16 22-18 10-5

