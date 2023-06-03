The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bregman enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
  • Bregman has recorded a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.6%).
  • He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bregman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (14.0%).
  • He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.176 AVG .242
.265 OBP .390
.230 SLG .455
2 XBH 7
1 HR 3
4 RBI 12
12/8 K/BB 5/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
30 GP 27
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.42 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
