Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 49 hits and an OBP of .389 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is fifth in slugging.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 36 of 50 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (24.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (48.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (28.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|20 (74.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (60.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.91), second in WHIP (.954), and third in K/9 (12.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.