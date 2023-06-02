The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 49 hits and an OBP of .389 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is fifth in slugging.

Alvarez has had a hit in 36 of 50 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (24.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (48.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (28.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 23 20 (74.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

