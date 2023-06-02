The Dallas Wings' (3-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Friday, June 2 game against the Washington Mystics (2-2) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dallas were winners at home over Minnesota 94-89 last time out, and were led by Natasha Howard (25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 73.3 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Satou Sabally (23 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT).

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee - - -

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings Player Leaders (2022)

Arike Ogunbowale scored 19.7 points per game and dished out 3.6 assists per outing last season.

Howard pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game.

Ogunbowale had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. She made 2.8 shots from deep per game.

Ogunbowale averaged 1.5 steals per game. Howard collected one block an outing.

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -7.5 165.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.