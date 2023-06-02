Jose Altuve -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 80.0% of his 10 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this year (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings