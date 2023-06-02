Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After batting .243 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .251 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- In 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%) Pena has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (14.8%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (46.3%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ohtani (5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.91), second in WHIP (.954), and third in K/9 (12.5) among qualifying pitchers.
