On Friday, Alex Bregman (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .247.

Bregman will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had an RBI in 21 games this season (37.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.2% of his games this year (27 of 56), with two or more runs five times (8.9%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 27 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

