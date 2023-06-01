Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.219 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 49 hits and an OBP of .392 this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is fourth in slugging.
- In 73.5% of his games this year (36 of 49), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (24.5%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with two or more RBI 14 times (28.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (61.2%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (60.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
