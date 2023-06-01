The New Orleans Pelicans (32-34) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +15000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA title. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Saturday, March 11 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pelicans NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +15000 15th Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Finals +6600 - Bet $100 to win $6600

Think the Pelicans can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Pelicans would be in the Western Conference play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed, finishing 1.5 games behind the No. 6 Warriors.

Team Games Back 1 Denver Nuggets - 2 Memphis Grizzlies 6.5 3 Sacramento Kings 6.5 4 Phoenix Suns 9.0 5 Los Angeles Clippers 12.0 6 Golden State Warriors 12.5 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 8 Dallas Mavericks 12.5 9 Los Angeles Lakers 14.0 10 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0

Pelicans Team Stats

This season, the Pelicans have won 32 games so far (32-34).

This year, the Pelicans have a 21-11 record at home and an 11-23 record on the road.

The Pelicans are 20-10 in games they were listed as the favorite, and 12-24 in games they were listed as the underdog.

The Pelicans have four wins in one-possession games (in nine opportunities), and 10 wins in 20 games decided by two possessions or less.

The Pelicans are 7-5 this season when favored by three points or fewer, and are 13-5 when favored by more than three points.

While the Pelicans have won just one game this season when playing as underdogs by 3.5 points or more (1-18), they are 11-6 when underdogs by three or fewer points.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans' Top Players

CJ McCollum leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 5.8 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 14.1 points per game.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Herbert Jones is a standout on the defensive end for New Orleans, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.