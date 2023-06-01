Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .324.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.