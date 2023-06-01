Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 11 games this season (27.5%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 40 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.200 AVG .304
.273 OBP .347
.340 SLG .413
3 XBH 5
2 HR 0
6 RBI 5
18/5 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 19
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers (0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
