On Thursday, Brandon Bielak (coming off going -for-) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Brandon Bielak Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brandon Bielak At The Plate

  • Bielak has while batting .000.
  • In six games this year, Bielak has no hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Bielak has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Brandon Bielak Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 1
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
3 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
