Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Louie Varland) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .324 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Altuve has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 53 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Varland makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
