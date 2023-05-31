How to Watch the Astros vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez and Byron Buxton will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 56 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 21st in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- Houston ranks 20th in runs scored with 244 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros rank 21st in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 3.19 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.191).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Brown is trying to record his third straight quality start in this game.
- Brown will look to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|James Kaprielian
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Austin Pruitt
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Alek Manoah
