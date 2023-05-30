The Minnesota Lynx (0-4) will try to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Dallas Wings (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at College Park Center. The contest airs on ESPN3, BSSWX, and BSNX.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Wings vs. Lynx

Last year, Dallas put up 82.9 points per game, only one fewer point than the 83.9 that Minnesota gave up.

The Wings went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 83.9 points.

Dallas shot 43.5% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Minnesota allowed to opponents.

In games the Wings shot better than 43.9% from the field, they went 15-6 overall.

Dallas' 34.3% three-point shooting percentage last season was just 0.7 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota shot from deep (35%).

The Wings collected an 8-6 record in games last season when the team made more than 35% of their three-point shots.

Dallas and Minnesota rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 33.8 and 36.9 boards per game last season, respectively.

Wings Injuries